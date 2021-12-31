New Year Live broadcasts of New Year’s performances around the world can be viewed around the clock from 12.45

The first live broadcast will be seen from New Zealand starting at around 12.45pm.
Light shows and fireworks are promised in large numbers when the year 2021 falls behind and the year 2022 arrives on the scene.
In this story, HS shows live broadcasts from the world broadcast by the news agency Reuters.
Indicative shipping schedule:
12.45 New Zealand
14.45 Australia
15.45 North Korea
5:45 PM Taiwan
17.45 Hong Kong
18.45 Thailand
19.30 India
21.30 Dubai
22.45 Russia
23.45 Egypt
23.45 Greece
00.50 Japan
01.50 Britain
04.45 Brazil
United States
