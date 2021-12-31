New Year Live broadcasts of New Year’s performances around the world can be viewed around the clock from 12.45

The first live broadcast will be seen from New Zealand starting at around 12.45pm.

Light shows and fireworks are promised in large numbers when the year 2021 falls behind and the year 2022 arrives on the scene.

In this story, HS shows live broadcasts from the world broadcast by the news agency Reuters.

Indicative shipping schedule:

12.45 New Zealand

14.45 Australia

15.45 North Korea

5:45 PM Taiwan

17.45 Hong Kong

18.45 Thailand

19.30 India

21.30 Dubai

22.45 Russia

23.45 Egypt

23.45 Greece

00.50 Japan

01.50 Britain

04.45 Brazil

United States