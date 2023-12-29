New Year | Hus warns fireworks shooters and the public about eye injuries

29.12. 10:52 am | Updated 29.12. 21:53

Police says that he will visibly supervise the New Year's celebration in Helsinki on the night between Sunday and Monday.

In particular, the police pay attention to the use of fireworks and intervene if necessary.

The police remind that fireworks cannot be given to minors. Fireworks and explosives found in the possession of minors were confiscated by the police.

Fireworks protective glasses must be worn when shooting, which are now mandatory.

According to Hus Helsinki University Hospital, even watching fireworks without protective glasses is a risk to the eyes. Safety glasses should therefore be purchased for the entire party.

Last New Year's Eve and the following days, six patients with eye injuries caused by fireworks were treated in Hus. None of the injured were wearing safety glasses.

The proportion of eye injuries caused by people watching fireworks from the sidelines was higher than ever last year: more than half of those injured just watched from the sidelines, Hus informs.

Emergency services in turn restricts the use of fireworks in various parts of Helsinki. In general, fireworks are allowed from the evening of New Year's Eve to two in the morning on New Year's Day.

In addition, in Helsinki, Mannerheimintie between Eteläinen Hesperiankatu and Arkadiankatu will be closed on New Year's Eve from 10:00 p.m.

The reason is the traditional New Year's party, which is organized in Kansalaistor, between the central library Oodi and Musiikkitalo.

Correction 29.12. 9:53 p.m.: The title of the article previously stated that fireworks caused a record number of injuries at last New Year's party. In reality, those who suffered eye injuries from watching fireworks were a higher proportion of all eye injuries than ever before.