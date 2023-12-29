Charlie Sheen, popular actor who you will recognize from the series Two and a Half Menwas recently attacked in his own home by one of his neighbors. Although the playwright is in a stable condition for the moment, this calls into question his possible safety in the future.

According to The Guardian, Electra Schrock, a 47-year-old woman, was responsible for this attack on the actor. Schrock physically attacked Sheen, attempting to strangle him and tearing his shirt. The woman was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon and residential burglary.

After being released, the woman returned to her own home, while Sheen, 58, called 911. Paramedics arrived at the scene, but the actor was not transported to the hospital. It seems that this is not the first incident between Sheen and his neighbor, since an incident was previously reported in which the actor's vehicle was vandalized with a sticky liquid.

A source close to Sheen also told TMZ that the actor spoke with the woman after the car incident and that they agreed to let “bygones be bygones.” However, Sources also said the woman is believed to have dumped trash in front of Sheen's door just one day before the attack.

Unfortunately, The reason for these attacks is unknown. Although the possibility that Sheen did something to her neighbor is not ruled out, especially considering her behavior in the past, at the moment it seems that there is no clear reason for this bad relationship between the neighbors. On related topics, IMAX theaters with lasers are now available at Cinemex. Likewise, these were the most pirated series of the year.

Editor's Note:

While Charlie Sheen is known for his role in Two and a Half Menmy favorite performance of the actor is in Hot Shotsa very funny parody of 80s action movies that all comedy fans should see at least once in their lives.

Via: Guardian