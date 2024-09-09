Only recently emerged, the team Elsewhere Entertainmenta new study created by Microsoft and Activisionit’s happening expanding in a notable way, apparently to further the development of a narrative-driven AAA game.
There is no precise information on the project in question yet, but it seems to be a production of considerable sizewhich is requiring an increasing number of developers to work, judging by the hiring campaign launched by the company in various areas of Europe.
Elsewhere Entertainment is based in Poland, but has apparently expanded its recruitment radius to other countries on the Old Continent, with the intention of opening a new division in Sweden.
A new division in Sweden
All we know at this time is that Elsewhere was recently built from the ground up and is a first-of-its-kind, “standalone” studio dedicated to “establishing an environment that inspires bold, unique ideas,” the company’s description reads.
The team members have previously worked on well-known titles such as The Last of Us, Uncharted, The Witcher, Cyberpunk 2077, Destiny, Tom Clancy’s The Division, and Far Cry.
Based on the job advertisements, it appears that the project in development seems to be a title with a strong narrative component and considered a triple A in terms of production, but for the moment there is no more precise information.
The opening of a second division in Sweden obviously suggests a big plan for the new game and also for the future of Elsewhere in general, especially in a period of general contraction of the industry, so we await news on this team.
