Only recently emerged, the team Elsewhere Entertainmenta new study created by Microsoft and Activisionit’s happening expanding in a notable way, apparently to further the development of a narrative-driven AAA game.

There is no precise information on the project in question yet, but it seems to be a production of considerable sizewhich is requiring an increasing number of developers to work, judging by the hiring campaign launched by the company in various areas of Europe.

Elsewhere Entertainment is based in Poland, but has apparently expanded its recruitment radius to other countries on the Old Continent, with the intention of opening a new division in Sweden.