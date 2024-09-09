The number of fatalities in the violent incidents recorded in Ojinaga yesterday has risen to six, according to the State Attorney General’s Office.

This morning, two additional bodies were found in front of a funeral home on Juarez Street in the municipality, at approximately 6:00 a.m.

Yesterday, at least four people were reported dead and one more injured due to several clashes in Ojinaga and Manuel Benavides. The State Public Security Secretariat (SSPE) provided this information in a press conference held this morning.

Luis Ángel Aguirre Rodríguez, Undersecretary of the General Staff, explained that an operation was carried out to control the situation. During the course of the operations, vehicles with gunshot damage were found, which are being examined to determine their origin and verify possible reports of theft.