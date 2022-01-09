Amazon Studios has extended New World’s Winter Convergence Event by two weeks “due to the fantastic turnout” from players.

In a brief update on the MMO’s official forums, community manager Luxendra explained that the seasonal event will now continue until 25th January, 2022 – two weeks more than the original 11th January end date – giving players an extra chance to complete the quests and activities available in the game’s first event since launch.

“Due to the fantastic turnout we’ve seen from this event, we’ve decided to extend it to January 25th!” they wrote. “Please note that any unopened presents and unused event tokens will disappear at the end of the event so make sure that you don’t lose out on any potential gifts.

“Additionally, all of the Winter Convergence giveaway items will be available from January 21, 2022 8:01 AM through January 25, 2022 7:59 AM [UK time]. Make sure you grab any items you may have missed out on during this time. You might not see them again! See you in Aeternum! “

Amazon Studios recently unveiled plans to improve the end-game of its MMO, New World.

In a lengthy blog post on the official website, the team explained how “expedition mutators” will improve challenge and enjoyment of the game for those who’ve already experienced much of what the MMO has to offer.

“Mutators change the familiar by augmenting ‘Normal’ and ‘Named’ Enemies found within expeditions, changing the way encounters play out and what strategies players should consider before battle,” the team said.

“This system is intended to rotate through a unique combination of Expeditions and Mutations each week, with 10 difficulty levels per Expedition Mutation. Players will be challenged to climb the ladder, with the aim of eventually reaching the max difficulty.”