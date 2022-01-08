And Google published an expressive video clip, in which he embodies the most prominent achievements of Stephen Hawking, the theory of black holes for which he is famous, to commemorate his birthday, which falls on January 2, 1942.

The late is considered one of the most prominent physicists in the world, as he obtained a first honors degree in physics from Oxford University, and then completed his studies at Cambridge University, to obtain a doctorate in cosmology.

Hawking presented a number of important theories and research, most notably his research on the relationship between black holes and thermodynamics, and research and studies in chronology.

Among the achievements of the late, his book entitled “A Brief History of Time”, which achieved the best sales.

Despite his tremendous successes, Hawking suffered from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (motor neuron), which impeded his movement for most of his life.

He was also famous for his sense of humor, and was respected by the world, and was known as the “People’s Ambassador for Science”, because of his keenness to make his research reach the common man.