Jeff Bezos, the founder and president of Amazon, took to Twitter for congratulate the Amazon Games team for the launch of New World, considered as the first success after many failures.

The New World servers officially opened their doors on September 28, already registering over a million players on day one, a truly remarkable and unexpected result.

“After so many failures and setbacks in gaming we have been successful. I am so proud of the team for its tenacity. See setbacks as helpful obstacles to learning. Whatever your goals, never give up no matter how hard it gets“, the words of Bezos, who also attached two articles to the tweet to prove his claims. The first, by Bloomberg and released eight months before the launch of New World, stated that Amazon was absolutely not suitable for producing games, while the CNBC’s second praises the MMO after opening the servers.

After the flops of Breakaway and, above all, of Crucible, New World was actually received more than positively. It must be said that the success of an ambitious project like an MMORPG is evaluated in the long term. But if a good day starts in the morning, New World at least got off to a good start in terms of sales.

The other side of the coin, however, is that the large turnout, perhaps unexpected by the company, has put Amazon Games in difficulty, with overcrowded servers, long hours of waiting queues and developers forced to fight against those who pretend not to go to AFK even if. not to log out.