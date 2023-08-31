Unstoppable – Out of control: plot, cast and streaming of the film

This evening, Thursday 31 August 2023, at 21.20 on Rete 4, Unstoppable – Out of control, a 2010 film, the latest directed by Tony Scott, will be broadcast. The film, starring Denzel Washington and Chris Pine, is inspired by the CSX 8888 train crash in Ohio on May 15, 2001, when a freight train carrying toxic waste advanced out of control, with no one on board, for over 100 kilometers. before a railwayman managed to leap onto the moving train and pull the brakes. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

At a Northern Pennsylvania railroad yard, train 777, a large train set equipped with two GE AC4400CW locomotives, 777, which gives the train its name, and 767, located immediately behind it, has to be moved from the track on which it finds, which must be engaged by another train carrying a school of children. During the movement of the 777, the air brake pipes of the 39 wagons that make up the convoy, as is usual in movements within the depots, are not connected to the locomotives. At one point Dewey, the operator who is moving the train, notices a switch turned towards the wrong track and decides, against the regulations, to get off to straighten it. Before getting off, activate the moderate brake, without remembering that, since the air brake lines are disconnected, only those of the tractor work. Furthermore, Dewey erroneously sets the acceleration control to the maximum position, which is not necessary in a yard, and maintains it even after applying the moderate brake, causing the train to pick up speed; as a result Dewey is unable to arrange the switch and tries to run towards the train ladder to get back on, but by now the train has acquired too much speed, so the driver falls and the convoy begins to travel the wrong way out of control.

Meanwhile, at another station, engineers Frank Barnes and Will Colson begin their working day on train 1206, made up of an EMD SD40 locomotive pulling 20 wagons. However Will, distracted and lost in thought as he is facing a period of separation from his wife due to a restraining order against him, mistakenly hooks up 5 more wagons than expected.

At the railroad control center, Dewey and an employee, Gillece, inform the manager Connie Hooper of what happened. Dewey declares that the moderate brake was on, arguing that therefore the train should stop in the long run. Connie orders the two to chase the train down the track and calls welder Ned Oldham, instructing him to rotate a switch to get the 777 off the main track. According to Connie’s calculations, the train should pass in about 15 minutes, however Ned moves the switch and waits for the train for several minutes, until he sees Dewey and Gilleece arriving, chasing the train along the track. At this point it becomes clear that the train has already passed and is not slowing down, but is in traction and is accelerating more and more.

The 777 thus continues its uncontrolled run, with all other trains being diverted to secondary tracks; unfortunately 1206 finds itself forced to remain on the main line, as it is unable to enter the assigned track due to the extra carriages hooked up by Will, which make it too long. Frank and Will then head to the nearest maintenance siding.

Unstoppable – Out of control: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the plot of Unstoppable – Out of control, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Denzel WashingtonFrank Barnes

Chris PineWill Colson

Rosario DawsonConnie Hooper

Kevin DunnOscar Galvin

Jessy SchramDarcy Colson

Michael ShatzerTony

Elizabeth MathisNicole Barnes

Ethan SupleeDewey

Kevin ChapmanBunny

Jeff WincottJesse Gordon

Meagan TandyMaya Barnes

Kevin CorriganScott Werner

Lew Temple: Ned Oldham

TJ MillerGilleece

David WarshofskyJudd Stewart

Dylan Bruce: Michael Colson

Streaming and TV

Where to see Unstoppable on live TV and live streaming? As mentioned, the film will be broadcast tonight – Thursday 31 August 2023 – at 21.20 on Rete 4. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform Mediaset Infinity which allows you to view and review the various Mediaset programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.