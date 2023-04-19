New video shows the Dalai Lama inappropriately touching a young woman

The viralization of a video in which the Dalai Lama asks a child to “suck his tongue” has been a blow to the popularity of the Buddhist religious leaderknown for his peace movement in the fight for the recovery of Tibet.

However, more images continue to emerge, stoking criticism against the dalai lama. The most recent video released on social networks shows the highest leader of Tibetan Buddhism inappropriately grabbing a young woman during an event.

The most visible face of Buddhism was forced to issue a public apology after some images of the dalai lama kissing a young man on the lips and later pointing to his mouth to ask the minor if he could “suck” his tongue.

“A video has circulated showing a recent meeting, in which a young boy asks His Holiness the Dalai Lama if he can give him a hug. His Holiness wishes to apologize to the boy and his family, as well as his many friends around the world, for the damage his words have caused.”

However, beyond appeasing the criticism, users of social networks have revived more cases and images of controversial actions committed by the dalai lama.

The most recent video, already viralized on social networks, it shows the spiritual leader stroking the arm of a girl who is sitting next to him.



The controversial images have caused a wave of reactions on Twitter, especially from users who criticize the dalai lama for “being attracted to children.”

Santiago Andres Venera Salazar

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*With information from EFE