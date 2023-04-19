A 47-year-old police officer, investigated by Internal Affairs for his alleged involvement in a drug trafficking network and whose weapon had been withdrawn due to psychological problems, was shot to death at four in the morning this Wednesday in a confrontation with police officers. the National Police itself and the Civil Guard who were going to arrest him at a gas station in Villagonzalo Pedernales, in the province of Burgos. The deceased, Óscar Antonio PC, began to shoot at the agents when they stopped him. They were looking for him for having stolen a pistol from a colleague hours before at the Lonzas police station (A Coruña), as reported by the Government Delegation of Castilla y León. The police officer, who took cover behind his car, was hit during the intense shooting by shots from the other officers, who opened fire to repel the attack. None of the latter was injured.

The events that have led to the death of the agent began on Tuesday morning at the A Coruña police station where Óscar Antonio PC had been stationed since 2018 and where he had gone to carry out some administrative procedures regarding his employment situation. After a year of psychological leave and having recently undergone a medical examination, the Ministry of the Interior had agreed that same day to pass him to the second activity (a situation contemplated for National Police agents by which they stop exercising police functions ) due to loss of psychophysical aptitudes to perform his duties, although he had not yet been formally notified. According to police sources, during that visit, the agent demanded that his badge and pistol be returned to him, which had been withdrawn, and upon receiving a refusal in response, he went down to the changing rooms of the police facility. Once there, he broke into three of his companions’ lockers and, from one of them, removed a pistol. After that, he left the police station.

A civil guard car shot at, in Villagonzado-Pedernales. Tomás Alonso (Europa Press)

When his colleagues noticed the robbery and given “the certainty that the now deceased was responsible” and that he had fled by road in a vehicle, a notice was issued through the alert channels of the security forces to proceed with his arrest. , as detailed by the Government Delegation in a note. The agent was detected almost 500 kilometers away, when he was traveling in the direction of Burgos on the A-231 highway, which connects this province with León and western Spain. Both members of the National Police and the Civil Guard were deployed in this area to try to intercept him before he arrived in the capital of Burgos.

The first attempt was unsuccessful. The fugitive ignored the instructions to stop and responded by shooting with the weapon he had stolen. The pursuit continued to a nearby service station, located in the town of Villagonzalo Pedernales, where a second shooting took place in which Óscar Antonio PC was fatally shot. In the course of it, several police vehicles suffered bullet wounds, but there were no injuries among the other agents.

The sub-delegate of the Government in Burgos, Pedro de la Fuente, has lamented the death of the agent, but has also celebrated that the shots that the deceased agent fired “shooting the man” did not hurt his colleagues who were trying to arrest him. “Everything has been precipitated because he had already been arrested and the last few bars did not bode well for the near future,” said De la Fuente, who described the operation as “complex, fast and effective.” The court that has taken charge of the investigation of the event has decreed the secrecy of the proceedings.

Police sources highlight the conflict of the deceased agent, who had a history of gender violence and who was being investigated by the Internal Affairs Unit for his alleged involvement in a drug trafficking plot when he was already on leave due to psychological problems. Specifically, it was related to a small network that was dismantled less than a month ago in Ferrol after the arrest of four people in an operation in which Óscar Antonio PC was also arrested, although he was later released because the evidence against he were weak. The deceased agent had been with the National Police since April 2002 and had been awarded a police merit medal with a white badge while he was stationed at the Maspalomas (Gran Canaria) police station. In 2018 he requested his transfer to Galicia, where he was from, the same sources detail.