This 2023 has been full of AAA games everywhere, the clearest examples are Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope, Bayonetta 3, COD: Modern Warfare II, and soon God of War Ragnarok. However, there are not-so-great games that fans are quite excited about, and one of the expected release dates is Atomic Heart.

It is worth commenting that this action FPS that is very reminiscent of Bioshock was announced many years ago, and for one reason or another it was delayed several times. However, the team worldfish is ready for action, and through a new video on Youtubethe official release date for the title has already been revealed.

Here you can see it:

It will be neither more nor less than the next February 21st when users will be able to try this video game. In addition, it can already be ordered on the different platforms where it will be available.

Here is the synopsis of the game:

Set in an alternate version of the 1950s, Atomic Heart takes place in a Soviet Union where robotics and other advanced technologies were developed during World War II. Since then, robots designed to help humans have turned against their creators, and a variety of secret experiments have led to the accidental creation of terrifying mutants. These creatures and huge machines now stand in your way to complete your own secret mission.

Remember that the game will come to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC. adds to Game passes the same day of departure.

Via: Youtube