New video of the accident of a trailer colliding with at least 16 vehicles in the Zapotlanejo – Lagos de Moreno highway emerges on social networks.

In this you can see a lot of smoke that reaches the rails of the section Tepatitlán – Jalostotitlánat kilometer 44, allegedly caused by a burning next to the highway.

He drivertogether with at least one companion move towards the smoke and realizes that a black truck is out of sight.

“No, he did miss a shot, nothing can be seen”, he explains, seconds before he himself loses his vision in the cloud of smoke.

A few seconds after moving forward, it appears that the driver begins to slow down, however, the cloud of smoke suddenly disappears and he lets see what’s coming .

With Screams desperate, the driver realizes that behind that smoke there is a trailer and at least three vans impacted .

In addition, on the left side appears to be the black truck that seconds before had seen how he got lost in the smoke density.

VIDEO: This is how a trailer collides with cars in Tepatitlán, Jalisco

So far the balance of fatalities and injuries officially is from six people dead (five of them burned, one more dead on the asphalt), in addition to 21 people injured from fair to serious.

Unofficially, the DEBATE team reported that at least 19 vehicles were involved in the accident, in addition that there could be at least 12 burned people inside the vehicles.

Elements of Civil Protection and Firefighters from various municipalities continue with the work, where they will determine the official balance of the facts.