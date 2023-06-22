Marc Marquez he managed to win at the Sachsenring just six races after returning to the track in 2021, despite a less than ideal physical condition which in fact presented the bill a year later, with confirmation of an incorrect calcification of the right humerus battered by the operations and since the Jerez 2020 injury.

If the Spanish champion hasn’t managed to get a spider out of the hole at Sachsenring in this 2023, it means that the Honda RC213V is an undriveable motorcycle. It is no coincidence that after the disastrous fall suffered by Marquez in the Warm Up, 3 riders of the Japanese brand were injured (the others are Alex Rins and Joan Mir) and the only one who went on track – Takaaki Nakagami – admitted that he having competed with fear on.

The situation is therefore disastrous at Honda, as it also seemed clear from the gestures made by Marc Marquez himself during the German weekend. Before him, a middle finger pointed at his motorbike, which had tried to unseat him and then, Sunday morning, after the fifth crash of the weekend, an eloquent unease expressed with a disconsolate shaking of the head while he was leaning against the guard rail. During the week there were invariably rumors of a possible early farewell of the Spanish champion to Honda (the contract will expire at the end of 2024), but also of a possible step backwards by the Japanese company in 2025.

Meanwhile, despite a small broken finger, a broken rib and a battered ankle, Marquez won’t give up and will be at Assen, a track where he has won five times, two of which in MotoGP (2014 and 2018).

Marquez’s words in the press conference

“Pedro Acosta in MotoGP? I see him ready, he is doing excellent performances. The weekend in Germany? Clearly we have done a great job over the last 3 days with the doctors and physios. The ankle was a big problem, with a lot of inflammation, but we did a great job and I don’t think it will be a problem. The thumb is broken only at the end and it won’t be a problem. I have the second rib with an infringement and this causes me pain in breathing. At Mugello and Sachsenring I felt physically at my best, and could drive over the limit, but here after 5 crashes I’m not ready to keep pushing and I’ll take a step back. If you’re not ready in terms of physical condition, you can’t find those 3-4 tenths of when you push hard. For me it’s one of those weekends where you don’t feel ready to push, so we’ll see.

Disappointment after the accident? It was a difficult weekend. If you push and fall, you accept it – as happened in qualifying -, but in the Warm Up it was different. In the Sprint I had my pace, without pushing harder. In the Warm Up I crashed without pushingand it’s the hardest thing for a pilot to understand.

2024 and the future? I haven’t read much, I focus on myself and had to work a lot with the physio. My injuries testify to my maximum commitment to Honda, for now and for the future. I’m here to improve the bike and gather information.

The crash of the Sachsenring Warm Up? There was no problem with the bike, that’s one of the problems we have – the highside. I crashed without pushing, I was riding slowly like in the previous lap, the data is visible to everyone. For some reason the rear started to slip away and I couldn’t control the drift.