faithful TopGear correspondent Cas Pedal sends us weekly (but sometimes also monthly, or just when he feels like it) an exclusive news article that you are guaranteed not to read anywhere else. The message has been checked and found to be true for the full 1.00 percent. Hopefully. Perhaps.

Now that even AMG’s fat V8 engines are being replaced by four-cylinders, truck brands cannot be left behind. An anonymous source at a major Swedish brand says that a new truck is in development with a 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine. In most cases, the three-cylinder is assisted by an electric motor. This economical turbo engine is to replace the brand’s V8 diesels.

According to the source, a V8 is no longer necessary with the current technology. The same power can be easily achieved with the hybrid three-cylinder and ‘everyone knows that horsepower is the most important number in the specifications’. When we asked about the couple, he said he trusted ‘I’m sure someone on the team thought of that’. After typing nervously on his phone, he hurried out the door.

According to the source, who can no longer be reached, the three-cylinder truck would replace about 69 percent of all V8 diesels. The arrival of the three-cylinder engine would also guarantee access to environmental zones in the future, as soon as diesels are definitively banned. The number is reported to be With the flame in the pipe already rewritten to With pleasant consumption and full battery charge.