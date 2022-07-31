Resounding comeback by Fabio Fognini and Simone Bolelli, who win the doubles final of the Umag tournament, and the term “sensational” is not used by chance. A comeback like this has rarely been seen, with such determination in wanting to win at all costs. Simone and Fabio have conquered Croatian land for the second time, 11 years after their first success, against the No. 3 seeded Glasspool / Heliovaara with a score of 5-7 7-6 10/7.

WHAT COMES BACK

But the score does not make it clear how incredible the success was: seven match points canceled, six consecutive, a tie break, that of the second set, which started under 0-6. In the super tie break the Ligurian and the Emilian then took off, first bringing 7-1 and then closing 10-7. For the Italian couple this is the fifth title in their career, which is worth eighth place in the Turin Race, a “dream” more alive than ever. A victory, this of the double Fognini / Bolelli, which confirms the incredible blue week in Umag, with three Italian semifinalists out of four and the final, tonight, which will see Jannik Sinner against the reigning champion Carlos Alcaraz.