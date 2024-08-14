Amazon is not giving up on its adaptation of The Lord of the Rings. Although the first season of The Rings of Power had a positive reception, there were many fans who were not entirely happy with the final result. Now, Today a new trailer for the second season of this series has been published.

Just a few days before its premiere on Prime Video, Amazon has shared a new official trailer for The Rings of Power. Not only do we get to see multiple characters returning here, but everything seems to indicate that battles will be a big focusIn this way, we can see the dwarves and elves fighting against Sauron’s forces.

Clearly, The Rings of Power is taking a number of creative libertiesalthough we also get to see a couple of moments that fans have been waiting to see adapted, such as the relationship between Celebrimbor and Sauron when forging the rings of power. It only remains to be seen whether the second season fixes the pacing problems that plagued the first episodes of this production.

The second season of The Rings of Power will arrive on Prime Video on August 29, 2024. In related topics, you can learn more about this series here. Likewise, new details have emerged about the next Lord of the Rings movie.

Author’s Note:

I already agree with that The Rings of Power may not be a good adaptation of Tolkien’s work. However, I still have several doubts about the quality of the series, and I hope that the second season will fix pacing problems, and reduce the number of main characters.

Via: Prime Video