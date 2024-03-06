Creatures of Ava, an action-adventure creature saving game, was announced by publisher 11 Bit Studios during tonight's Xbox Partner Preview.

The game is co-developed by Spanish indie studios Inverse and Chibig, with Tomb Raider writer Rhianna Pratchett involved in creating the narrative.

Players will take on the role of Vic, an adventurer who is on an expedition in a land called Ava. An infection is affecting Ava's local species of wildlife, causing them to be aggressive rather than their usual friendly selves, and players will help to heal the creatures and learn about the infection's origins.



Creatures of Ava | Announcement Trailer





The game has “non-aggressive combat mechanics designed for healing rather than defeating”, 11 Bit Studios said in a press release, and eleven creatures have been healed they'll be able to help players solve puzzles or traverse Ava. In the announcement trailer , we can see Vic using something to cleanse creatures. Once clean, they can be tamed by playing indigenous flute melodies. And given some good old belly rubs.

The story will contain “wonder, mystery, and discovery” 11 Bit Studios said, and will challenge players to “step out of the human-centric point of view and learn about the real toll it takes to preserve the primal beauty at the very roots of Ava.” Ava is split up into separate ecosystems, including the Nari jungle and the Mâruba swamp.

Creatures of Ava is currently scheduled to release in 2024 on PC and Xbox Series X/S. It'll be available day one on PC and Xbox Game Pass.