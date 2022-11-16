Harry Styles returns to Peru, this time as a soloist, with a concert scheduled for November 29 at the National Stadium in Lima. To the joy of his fans, the company in charge of bringing him to the country announced the availability of new tickets, which will be made available sale on November 16.

“New tickets on sale for Harry Styles in Lima this November 29 at the National Stadium,” reported the producer Artes Perú. Tickets can be purchased from 10:00 a.m. through the platform of Teleticket.

Harry Styles in Peru 2022. Photo: capture/Instagram

Ticket prices for the Harry Styles concert in Peru 2022

Harry Styles will sing in Lima this November 29 in front of more than 40,000 people. These are the ticket prices to see the British singer sing the best of his repertoire.

Platinum right: S/ 559.00

Platinum left: S/ 559.00

Central West: S/ 605.00

West 1: S/ 559.00

West 2: S/ 329.00

Central East: S/ 605.00

East 1: S/ 559.00

East 2: S/ 329.00

North Grandstand: S/ 145.00

VIP: S/329.00

General: S/ 180.00

Peruvian fans of Harry Styles will be able to buy their tickets through the Teleticket platform. Photo: Harry Styles/Instagram.

How to buy tickets for the Harry Styles concert in Lima 2022?

Follow these steps to be able to purchase tickets through the virtual platform of Teleticket. Access for new tickets will be unlocked this November 16 at 10.00 am

Enter the website of Teleticket.pe

Locate the search engine and type “Harry Style”.

Click on the event.

Choose the area of ​​your preference.

Start the payment process.

Songs from his album “Harry’s House”

Most of his songs are composed by Harry Styles himself. His melody and lyrics have captivated not only fans, but the general public.

“I feel like it’s kind of a collection of all my favorite things, and it’s a lot like the album that I’ve always wanted to make, so I’m really happy,” he told the “Today” show.

setlist:

“Music for a sushi restaurant”

“Late night talk”

Grapejuice

“As it was”

Daylight

“Little freak”

“Matilda”

“Cinema”

Daydreaming

“Keep driving”

“Satellite”

Boyfriends

“Love of my life”

Harry Styles cancels concerts due to illness

Harry Styles worried his followers by communicating that he was in poor health and, for this reason, he was canceling concerts for the month of November.

“Until very recently I haven’t had to postpone a show due to illness in the 12 years I’ve been on the road. It makes me very sorry to do it and if there was any way I could do it, the show would do it, ”he added. However, the interpreter of “Fine line”, pointed out the singer.

Harry Styles postpones some dates of the “Love on tour”. Photo: Harry Styles/Instagram

Niall Horan attended massive Harry Styles concert in England

the concert of Harry Styles in London was one of the most exciting performances of his career. An impressive 90,000 fans attended. To everyone’s surprise, one of the spectators was his former partner in One Direction. Niall Horan.

The Briton’s fans went crazy to see him dance and sing hits like “Sign of the times” and “What makes you beautiful.”

This is the second time that Harry has visited Peru.

This will be the second time that Harry Styles will come to Peru. On this occasion he will do it as a soloist and has as a special guest for his tour ‘Love On Tour 2022 ′ to the musician Coffee, who will be for all dates in Latin America.