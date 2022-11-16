CNN: Ukraine confirms US use of air defense systems in missile impact zone in Poland

Ukraine admitted to the allies that it used air defense systems (air defense) near the missile crash site in Poland. This is with reference to the official representative of the United States reports CNN.

According to him, the Armed Forces of Ukraine tried to shoot down a rocket near the village of Pshevoduv at about the same time that the incident occurred.

At the same time, the interlocutor of the TV channel emphasized that the information that this particular air defense missile fell on Polish territory has not been confirmed. He added that this information has become a priority for assessing the situation by the White House.

Earlier, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Oleksiy Danilov said that the country’s authorities did not agree with the conclusions of the West that the rocket that fell in Poland was of Ukrainian origin. He also announced his readiness to hand over Ukraine’s “evidence of a Russian trace” in the incident.

Polish President Andrzej Duda admitted that there is a high probability that the fallen missiles belonged to the Ukrainian air defense. He also acknowledged that Warsaw has no evidence that these were rockets fired by the Russian side. A similar version of what happened was put forward by US President Joe Biden. The Russian Defense Ministry emphasized that the country’s Armed Forces did not carry out any strikes on targets near the border of Poland and Ukraine.

On the evening of November 15, it became known about the fall of two rockets near the Polish village of Przewoduv. According to preliminary data, rockets fell on a grain dryer, as a result, two people were killed.