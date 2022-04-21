Sinaloa.- This Thursday, the corn futures As of July 2022, they lost 5.8 dollars to settle at 313.08 dollars, which represents an estimated producer income of $7,257.70 per ton of corn, reported the Confederation of Agricultural Associations of Sinaloa (Caades).

He indicated that for his part, September corn futures fell 4.1 dollars to settle at 297.43 dollars.

On the other hand, wheat futures to July 2022 they lost 7.7 dollars to settle at 395.55 dollars, which represents an estimated income to the producer $8,630.18 per ton of bread wheat, while futures for the month of September fell 7.3 dollars to settle at 395.09 dollars.

Read more: Mexico and the USA endorse cooperation in boat raids

The representative body of private producers in Sinaloa revealed that these prices are presented in a scenario influenced by the report issued by the USDA which reveals weekly sales of 879 thousand tons of corn in the week corresponding to April 7 to 14, 34% less compared to the previous week, while exports stand at 1.2 million tons of corn, 23% less than last week, destined mainly for China (402,400 mt), Mexico (275,900 mt), Japan (104,300 mt), Indonesia (67,200 mt) and South Korea (61,900 mt).

The slow pace of exports and profit taking put downward pressure on grains.