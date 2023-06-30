JAKKS Pacific, Inc. is pleased to announce new officially licensed toys inspired by the movie Nintendo and illumination, The Super Mario Bros. Moviewhich will soon hit stores in North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

The second wave of the 12.7cm tall figure series The Super Mario Bros. Movie features iconic characters like Tanooki Mario, Kamek, Peach and mario cat. Each figure is crafted with premium detail, realistic acrylic eyes, and features impressive articulation with 8-16 points of movement. Each character comes with their own movie-specific accessory! Each figure is sold separately for $19.99. They will be available in target in the United States and in other stores worldwide beginning in July.

The Island Castle Playset Bowser comes with an exclusive figure Bowser. The castle opens to reveal the throne of Bowser and a host of exciting interactive features. Jail cells can be raised or hidden. Access a hidden escape route through the trapdoor. Other features include hanging mallet balls and rolling wheels! Get this awesome playset for $29.99.

The game set of the Stadium of donkey kong with the exclusive figure of donkey kong is a completely enclosed set that opens to reveal the exciting setting featured in the movie The Super Mario Bros. Get ready for interactive adventures with elements like Question Mark Blocks, tires and hanging boxes, as well as moving beams and barrels. This captivating playset will be available for $19.99.

Get ready to embark on exciting adventures with Mini Figures from The Super Mario Bros. Movie. This new wave includes the beloved characters mario cat, Tanooki Mario, General Koopa, Dry Bones, shy guy and Goomba. Each figure is accompanied by a Block “?” that opens to reveal authentic wallpapers from the movie, adding an extra layer of immersion. Collect your characters individually for $5.99 each.

Engage in an epic battle with Inflatable Bowser’s Battle! Put your skills to the test by throwing fireballs at the nets of Bowser to become the ultimate champion. This Bowser inflatable is 106cm tall and includes two 7.6cm fireballs for your exciting battles. For added stability, simply fill the base with water. Get ready for endless fun with friends and family with this entertaining game available for $39.99.

Experience the thrill of The Super Mario Bros. Movie with the Mario Rumble R/C Kart Racer! This fully functional 2.4GHz remote control vehicle offers an impressive 30 meter range. Watch Mario’s head and hands move dynamically as the kart spins, while the exhaust pipes light up and vibrate, perfectly capturing the magic of the movie. This R/C requires 8 AA batteries (not included). This Kart Racer R/C has a cost of $49.99 dollars.

Via: GoNintendo

Editor’s note: If Bowser’s fortress brought little piano, I’d already be looking at how I get a set. Hopefully someone gets the hang of making a diorama of this scene with giant Peach heads floating in the background.