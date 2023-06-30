Men pose as internet technicians to rob a house located in the San Isidro neighborhood in Zapopan.

A couple suffered a robbery inside their home, a situation that they reported to the emergency number 911. The uniformed officers interviewed the woman who explained that on Tuesday her internet service was cut off.

He left his house and noticed some uniformed men from a television and internet company, who told him that they were doing work all over the block.

The next day, yesterday Wednesday June 28, some men knocked on the door people equally uniformed which mentioned that they were going to restore the service for what he let them in.

They entered the house five people who demanded cash and noticing that there was a man in the house, he struck in the head with a firearm. The thieves took 12 thousand pesos in cash, perfumes and jewelry.

