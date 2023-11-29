Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 11/29/2023 – 18:37

In this penultimate session of November, Ibovespa found it difficult to carry forward gains already close to 12% in the month, nor did it show an inclination to realize part of the profits that accumulated in the interval, so far the best since November 2020, three years ago, when it had advanced 15.90% in the month.

Thus, the B3 reference remained very close to stability throughout the afternoon and reached lows towards the close, at 126,165.64 points, down 0.29% in the session, coming from moderate gains in the previous two. Today, it fluctuated from 126,017.97 (-0.41%) to 127,388.15 points, opening at 126,540.64 points. During the week, the index increased 0.52% and, during the month, it gained 11.51%. For the year, the Ibovespa accumulated an increase of 14.97%. Financial turnover was R$22.4 billion this Wednesday.

The day was positive for oil prices, with Brent and WTI rising 1.73% and 1.89% respectively at the close of London and New York. However, Petrobras was the highlight of the decline (ON -1.32%, PN -1.04%) among the shares with the greatest weight and liquidity on B3 – both still accumulated gains in the month, of 2.02% and 5.07 %, respectively, in a range where oil losses are around 3% to 4%. Vale fell 0.03% today and, among the large banks, Bradesco ON lost 0.56% and PN, 0.49%. At the top of the Ibovespa, Marfrig (+4.73%), Lojas Renner (+4.14%) and Vibra (+3.48%); on the opposite side, Gol (-5.16%), Hapvida (-5.12%) and MRV (-4.64%).

“On today’s agenda, the second reading on United States GDP in the third quarter came with a strong annualized increase of 5.2%, compared to expectations of 4.9%, but the accommodation seen in the PCE, the consumer price metric preferred by the Fed, maintains the scenario for the American Central Bank’s reference interest rates”, says Gustavo Harada, head of the variable income desk at Blackbird Investimentos.

He refers to the expectation that has been consolidated in the market, based on economic data and recent speeches by Federal Reserve authorities – such as yesterday’s by director Christopher Waller – that the interest rate increase cycle in the country has already reached the top, and that the cuts in the reference rate will probably come sooner than expected.

If temperature and pressure conditions are maintained, and in the absence of new vectors that contribute to reinforcing the market’s caution in relation to domestic fiscal conditions, Harada considers that the Ibovespa could seek to close the year at 128 or 129 thousand points, close to the important resistance line of 130 thousand points.

“The market has demonstrated strength, sustaining highs and asset prices, in a good sequence until today’s almost zero to zero. So far, without a significant correction this month of November, largely driven by the improvement in the macro scenario, with the perception that the Fed is managing to control inflation and that it will not be necessary to raise interest rates again”, says Felipe Moura, partner and analyst from Finacap Investimentos.

“The stock market here was very discounted and the trigger came, with the improvement in the macro situation, for the recovery that we are seeing, and which should not be reversed in the short term, amidst the advance that can also be seen, in the domestic scenario, in important agendas in Congress”, he adds.

At the end of the afternoon, a small setback came on this front: the government was unable to reach an agreement with the opposition and had to accept the postponement of the vote on the sports betting tax bill until next week. The definition will be made after the return of the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), to Brazil. He accompanies President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in the delegation to COP-28, in Dubai. Pacheco is expected to return to Brasília next Wednesday, the 6th.