Marketed from spring 2024, the new Renault Master is designed to go further, load more and spend less. With a very striking design, its interior is even more so. It uses high quality materials and its 10-inch screen, standard across the range, is very pleasing to the eye. In fact, everything is driver-oriented. The interior storage is 135 liters distributed between the dashboard, the side cup holders, the glove box drawer, the upper compartment and in each of the two storage levels of the doors.

Thus, it easily transforms into a true mobile office. The backrest of the center seat forms a work table once folded and the seat lifts up to provide access to a storage space for a laptop. USB-C sockets provide power to electronic devices. Every detail is designed for intensive daily use, such as the more resistant outer sides of the seats, which facilitate entry and exit and maintain their appearance over time. There are multiple options available for seats, both in configuration and upholstery.

As far as engines are concerned, you can choose between four variants of the Blue dCi diesel engine, with powers of 105, 130, 150 and 170 HP. They offer significant reductions in consumption (- 1.5 l/100 km on average), as well as CO2 emissions (- 39 g/km), which allows them to remain below 200 g/km. Transmission is handled by a manual gearbox or a new, particularly efficient 9-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

The 100% electric E-Tech versions of the new Master offer two motors of 96 or 105 kW. Both develop 300 Nm of torque and it is possible to choose a battery with a capacity of 40 kWh (180 km WLTP range) or 87 kWh (more than 410 km WLTP range). The 130 kW direct current fast charging allows you to recover 229 km of autonomy in 30 minutes. At home, charging from 10 to 100% can be done in less than four hours with a 22 kW AC charger.

Likewise, the new Renault Master will offer V2X functions in electric versions: Vehicle To Load (V2L) and Vehicle To Grid (V2G). This includes the possibility of charging external devices (V2L, from the vehicle to an electrical device) with a socket in the passenger compartment, in the cargo area and through an adapter that connects to the charging socket to connect portable devices (tools, equipment computer…) or equipment integrated into vehicles converted by bodybuilders (refrigeration equipment, motorized gate, bus with additional heating/air conditioning, etc.) directly to the battery.

For all types of needs



The new Renault Master offers a complete range since its launch to cover all types of professional needs. It includes 20 different silhouettes, from 11 to 22 m3, with a greater access width (+40 mm) on the sliding side door and greater loading lengths (+100 mm), which places them among the best in their category. Its payloads, dimensions and volumes improve to make it an ideal commercial vehicle that redefines the performance of its category.

20 conversion bases are offered from the factory, where a workshop now allows some of them to be carried out directly on site (tippers, elongated cabins, large volumes, etc.). This allows us to offer a catalog of factory-assembled kits, which means reduced delivery times and fewer transports.

The shorter wheelbase and redesigned front axle offer unprecedented maneuverability, with a reduced turning radius of 1.5 m. Thus, maneuverability in the city is transcended in such a way with the new Master that it once again gives customers the option of making urban uses of the L3 versions.

Even, as with all electric vehicles in the range, it integrates Renault’s human first program elements, designed to help emergency teams intervene in the vehicle in the event of an accident: QRescue, a QR code intended for firefighters It is integrated into the bodywork to guide you as quickly as possible in your intervention; access for firefighters allows the high-voltage battery of the electric versions to be flooded and avoid any outbreak of fire; The SD switch allows you to disconnect the battery to be able to intervene on the vehicle in complete safety, and the battery is installed in a specific and reinforced frame that protects it from all types of impacts.