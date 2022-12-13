Ice hockey | Kaapo Kako’s foul sent Rangers into overtime

Dallas’ Miro Heiskanen clocked up a lot of game minutes.

Ice hockey In the NHL, the New York Rangers had guests from the west side of the Hudson River from New Jersey in Madison Square Garden. The New Jersey Devils already led the match 3–1 in the second period, but the Rangers leveled up in the same period and forced New Jersey into overtime.

Rangers’ 3-3 equalizer was scored by Kaapo Kako, for whom the hit was the sixth of the season. Kako’s point balance is now 6+4 this season.

Rangers won the match 4–3 in overtime By Filip Chytil on the finish line.

of New Jersey Erik Haula was left with no points in the match, and the Finnish striker clocked up almost 19 minutes of playing time.

Pittsburgh The Penguins beat the Dallas Stars 2–1. Away team Dallas Roope Hintz scored the opening goal of the match just 19 seconds into the game.

Pittsburgh tied the game in the opening set by Pierre-Olivier Joseph with a goal passed by Kasperi Kapanen. of Pittsburgh Yevgeni Malkin scored a 2–1 winning goal in the final set with 35 seconds left in the match.

Among Dallas’ other Finnish players, a defender Miro Heiskanen managed again a wild playing time, more than 27 minutes.

The Montreal Canadiens won the meeting between the Canadian teams 2–1 after a shootout against the Calgary Flames. of Montreal Kirby Dach succeeded in the decisive winning shot. of Montreal Joel Armia missed points in the match. Porilainen spent almost 17 minutes in the rink.