Thursday, November 9, 2023, 8:02 p.m.



Updated 8:41 p.m.

This Thursday, the fourth rally against the amnesty law, negotiated by the PSOE with Esquerra and Junts to invest Pedro Sánchez, takes place in front of the PSOE headquarters in Murcia, located on Princesa Street. According to what the Government Delegation told LA VERDAD, the demonstration, which began at 8 p.m., does not have authorization.

The vice president of the Autonomous Community, José Ángel Antelo, from Vox, previously encouraged people to attend the rally, as he himself did. Upon his arrival, he asked “to promote demonstrations from the institutions because half measures are not worth it.”

For his part, the regional president, Fernando López Miras, called on citizens this Thursday to go out “to the streets”, although in this case he called on them to support the concentration that will take place at noon on Sunday in the Plaza de la Murcia Cathedral.