Thursday, November 9, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Basketball | Finland opened the EC qualifiers with a win – Awak Kuier shone as a star

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 9, 2023
in World Europe
0
Basketball | Finland opened the EC qualifiers with a win – Awak Kuier shone as a star

Finland beat Bulgaria away from home. Star player Awak Kuier scored 27 points.

Finland has won the basketball women’s EC qualifiers away from Bulgaria with points of 75–65. In the match played in Samokov, Finland’s number one figure was Awak Kuierwho scored 27 points and grabbed 11 rebounds.

The Bulgarians collected the most points Borislava Hristovawhose balance was 27 points.

The struggle against Bulgaria started the EC qualifiers for Finland. Finland continues its qualifying streak on Sunday with a home match against Hungary. The fourth team in Group B is Slovenia.

Respective the best of the group claims a place in the EC final tournament. In addition, the four best teams from the second group qualify for the EC final tournament to be played in the Czech Republic, Germany, Greece and Italy in 2025.

#Basketball #Finland #opened #qualifiers #win #Awak #Kuier #shone #star

See also  Distance learning According to Kiuru, returning to school is not safe - "Of course, it is unfortunate if such fear has arisen," says THL's chief physician.
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Atalanta – SK Puntigamer Sturm Graz: live broadcast Europa League Football 09/11/2023 | La Gazzetta dello Sport

Atalanta - SK Puntigamer Sturm Graz: live broadcast Europa League Football 09/11/2023 | La Gazzetta dello Sport

Recommended

No Result
View All Result