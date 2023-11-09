Basketball | Finland opened the EC qualifiers with a win – Awak Kuier shone as a star

Finland beat Bulgaria away from home. Star player Awak Kuier scored 27 points.

Finland has won the basketball women’s EC qualifiers away from Bulgaria with points of 75–65. In the match played in Samokov, Finland’s number one figure was Awak Kuierwho scored 27 points and grabbed 11 rebounds.

The Bulgarians collected the most points Borislava Hristovawhose balance was 27 points.

The struggle against Bulgaria started the EC qualifiers for Finland. Finland continues its qualifying streak on Sunday with a home match against Hungary. The fourth team in Group B is Slovenia.

Respective the best of the group claims a place in the EC final tournament. In addition, the four best teams from the second group qualify for the EC final tournament to be played in the Czech Republic, Germany, Greece and Italy in 2025.