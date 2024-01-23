The 47-year-old Irish actor, Cillian Murphy, and his colleague Bradley Cooper have been nominated for the 2024 Oscars in the Best Actor category, thanks to their leading roles in 'Oppenheimer' and 'Maestro' respectively.

In the case of Cooper, 49 years old and also a filmmaker, this is his 10th nomination in his career. Previously, he had been selected in this same category in 2013, 2015 and 2019. The particular thing is that he has never managed to win the statuette.

Who are the nominees for best actor at the 2024 Oscars?

Along with Cooper and Murphy, they will have a tough rival in Paul Giamatti for his leading role in 'The Holdovers', playing a grumpy and lonely schoolteacher who spends Christmas and New Years with a troublesome student and the school's cook. studies. The other nominees are Colman Domingo, for 'Rustin' and Jeffrey Wright for his role in 'American Fiction'.

The important Oscar ceremony, where the winners of each category will be revealed, including the award for best actor, will take place next Sunday, March 10, marking the celebration of its 96th edition.

Who were the nominees for best actress at the 2024 Oscars?

In the case of women, the Best Actress category at the 2024 Oscars has had one of the surprises of the year when Margot Robbie, the protagonist of the highest-grossing film in the world in 2023, 'Barbie', was left out of the race.

Those selected by the academy in this important female category are Emma Stone, for her interpretation of 'Bella' in 'Poor Creatures', Carey Mulligan, for 'Maestro', Sandra Huller, for 'Anatomy of a Fall', Annette Bening, for 'Nyad', and Lily Gladstone, for 'Killers of the Flower Moon'.

#Cillian #Murphy #Bradley #Cooper #nominated #actor #Oscars