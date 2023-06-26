If you currently book an annual subscription for the Game Passht, receives a message when paying that the subscription will be converted into a normal subscription for 39.99 euros per month after July 31, 2024. This only applies to customers who have neither renewed their Game Pass nor canceled it in good time. According to German law, the subscription for the Game Pass cannot be automatically extended by a whole year. Dazn will therefore make its subscribers an offer to extend the Game Pass for another year before July 31, 2024, which they must then actively agree to. So even after July 31, 2024, the Game Pass can be booked separately from a Dazn subscription.