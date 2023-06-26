Die-hard NFL fans who want to watch every game in the American football league usually obtain the “Game Pass”. There are all games live in the original TV broadcast, plus additional features such as 40-minute summaries (play after play are cut, the interruptions are eliminated) or the possibility to watch the games from the camera perspective for coaches, in where you can watch all 22 players on the field (Coaches film). In addition, the Game Pass has a distinctive media database with in-house productions of the NFL.
From the coming 2023 season, the Game Pass will no longer be distributed by the NFL, but worldwide by the streaming provider Dazn. What NFL fans need to know about it now.
Why is the NFL switching to Dazn with Game Pass?
With Dazn, which is now represented in most countries around the world, the NFL expects even greater awareness outside the USA. Key points for the move there were the “powerful, data-driven technology” as well as the “global distribution network and marketing capabilities”, as the press release states. NFL boss Roger Goodell said, “Our goal has always been to bring our games to as many fans as possible. We are confident that Dazn’s innovative viewing experience technology will best serve millions of viewers around the world while also appealing to a new generation of international NFL fans.”
I need for the Game Pass an additional Dazn subscription?
No. It will be possible to either add the Game Pass to an existing Dazn subscription or to use it completely independentlyig about booking and using Dazn.
What will the Game Pass cost at Dazn?
The price remains the same as before at 171.99 euros for a whole year.
I already have a Game Pass subscription – how does the switch to Dazn work?
Until July 31st, existing Game Pass subscriptions can be used with the same user data on Dazn. The subscription can then be extended on the platform from August 1st to July 31st, 2024. If you don’t want to renew your subscription, you don’t have to do anything.
What happens after July 31, 2024?
If you currently book an annual subscription for the Game Passht, receives a message when paying that the subscription will be converted into a normal subscription for 39.99 euros per month after July 31, 2024. This only applies to customers who have neither renewed their Game Pass nor canceled it in good time. According to German law, the subscription for the Game Pass cannot be automatically extended by a whole year. Dazn will therefore make its subscribers an offer to extend the Game Pass for another year before July 31, 2024, which they must then actively agree to. So even after July 31, 2024, the Game Pass can be booked separately from a Dazn subscription.
Will Dazn continue to deliver the original TV broadcast?
As for the game: yes. Aside from the Game Pass, there are still several games weekly that Dazn broadcasts with German commentary. If you look through the Game Pass, you will still get the US program. This can only change in the interruptions: “Dazn intends to replace US commercials with localized advertising content,” said the NFL.
Will the additional features and content remain?
Yes. All additional media content with series such as “A Football Life” or similar, as well as features such as the Coaches film or the Game in 40 will also be available in the future. In addition, there could soon be more German content.
Can I watch Game Pass on Dazn on multiple devices?
Yes. Unlike the normal Dazn subscription, the Game Pass can be played on up to three devices in parallelel be streamed – at home and on the go.
Can the Game Pass also be accessed abroad via Dazn?
Yes. Dazn delivers the Game Pass to about 200 countries worldwide. In all of these countries, the Game Pass will be available via Dazn if you have a subscription.
