06/26/2023 – 8:47 am

Unpublished data from the survey that, last year, revealed 33.1 million Brazilians in a situation of severe food insecurity establish a relationship between hunger and racial and gender discrimination in the country. According to a supplement released this Monday, the 26th, one in five families headed by self-declared black people – more precisely 20.6% – suffers from hunger in Brazil.

The percentage is almost double that seen in households headed by white people, where hunger reaches 10.6%. When gender is taken into account, the situation is more serious, since 22% of families headed by black women go hungry, also above the 13.5% observed in families headed by white women.

The numbers make up the second survey on food insecurity in the context of the pandemic, whose data were obtained by the Vox Populi Institute between November 2021 and April 2022. The survey was carried out by the Penssan network, which brings together researchers on the subject, in partnership with organizations from the civil society.

The clipping released today shows that even in families headed by black women with higher education – that is, more than eight years of schooling – hunger affects 15.9% of households, almost double the percentage in families headed by white women (8 .3%). The serious lack of food in families with children (under ten years old) is also greater – 23.8% of cases – in households headed by black women.

"The lack of food and hunger are greater among families headed by black people, especially black women", comments Professor Sandra Chaves, coordinator of Penssan. "We urgently need to recognize the intersection between racism and sexism in the structural formation of Brazilian society to implement and qualify public policies, making them promoters of equity and broad, unrestricted and equal access to food", she adds.
























