Dhe technology group Bosch is expanding its production of heat pumps in Europe with a plant in Poland. Around 255 million euros are to flow into a new production site in Dobromierz near Wroclaw by the end of 2027, Bosch announced on Wednesday, thereby confirming information from the Reuters news agency.

The small town near the German border is in an economic zone that offers financial incentives for setting up production facilities. Start of production is planned for the turn of the year 2025/26. Around 500 new jobs should be created by 2027, Bosch explained. By the end of the decade, investments of more than one billion euros are planned in the business with modern, electricity-driven heating systems.

In view of the energy transition to protect the climate, heat pumps are considered a strong growth business in Poland. In Germany, too, business with the alternative to climate-damaging oil or gas heating is booming. On Wednesday, the federal government launched the Building Energy Act to replace conventional heating systems.

Heat pump sales driver

Bosch sales of heat pumps rose by 54 percent last year. The company expects annual growth of 20 percent in the European Union and wants to grow faster than the market, Bosch confirmed. “The new plant in Poland and our existing plants in Europe will help to achieve these growth targets,” says Jan Brockmann, head of the Bosch Home Comfort Group building technology division. The production network already includes the German sites in Eibelshausen and Wernau, Tranas in Sweden and Aveiro in Portugal. There is also a joint venture with Electra Industries in Israel.

According to Bosch, 30 million additional heat pumps will be installed in the EU by 2030. They are best suited for well-insulated new builds. For older existing buildings whose complete refurbishment is unaffordable for the owners, Bosch offers hybrid systems of heat pumps and conventional heating systems. “With such a diversified portfolio strategy, we can achieve the transformation of the energy systems faster and make it affordable for all citizens,” added Brockmann.