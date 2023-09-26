Luis Miguel is finally back on stage and also in the public eye, one reason why it has been hogging news headlines, although not with the best articles, well your appearance It has left everyone somewhat dismayed.

Since Luis Miguel returned to the public eyethe world has been shocked by how much has changed physicallybecause he is noticeably underweight and has a completely different appearance than the one he had before and with which he managed to make everyone fall in love.

A few hours ago a photograph was leaked of Luis Miguel posing next to the film producer and director Brett Ratner and ended up leaving everyone speechless, as they claim that he looks ‘very finished’.

In the photography both pose smilingbut the 53-year-old Mexican singer is almost unrecognizable, because his appearance is not what everyone remembers, although that is because time does not pass in vain and you can already see the passing of the years on his face.

New PHOTO of Luis Miguel causes confusion among his fans, because he looks ‘very finished’

The comments section was filled with compliments for the beloved artist, but at the same time there were those who did not stop talking about his appearance, this because they cannot believe the drastic change he has had in recent years.

Regarding the criticism and negative comments about his appearance, Luis Miguel has remained silent and has not commented on the matter, staying on the sidelines with his live shows and sharing the best moment with his audience, who hailed his return so much.

Join our channel and receive Show News on WhatsApp