From: Frank Nordhausen

Turkish President Recep Erdogan is using Putin’s weakness to establish Turkey as the most important regulatory power in the Caucasus.

Azerbaijan’s one-day war against Nagorno-Karabakh was celebrated by Turkey’s largely aligned media with slogans such as “blitzkrieg” or “24-hour victory” – and presented as a strategic victory for Ankara. The government of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan had previously clearly sided with its ally in Baku.

On the day of the attack on Tuesday last week, he told the UN General Assembly in New York: “We support the steps taken by Azerbaijan – with which we cooperate under the motto ‘one nation, two states’ – to defend its territorial integrity.”

Erdoğan had previously tried to convene a mediation meeting between Turkey, Azerbaijan, Armenia and its long-standing protecting power Russia, but had met with granite from President Vladimir Putin. At the same time, the NATO state Turkey was apparently directly involved in the Azeris’ military preparations, as their chief of general staff and deputy defense minister, Colonel General Karim Valiyev, visited Ankara on September 11th.

Bayraktar drones from Turkey

The International Crisis Group think tank in Brussels reported back in July that “several cargo planes transported hundreds of tons of weapons, including ballistic missiles, from Israel and Turkey to Baku”; The Azerbaijani Air Force also received “a new batch of Bayraktar TB2 drones from Turkey for an upcoming invasion of Armenia.”

However, political observers have not yet been able to determine any direct military involvement of Turkish soldiers or technicians, as was the case in the last Karabakh war in 2020. The Turkish Defense Ministry denied an active role in the military operation. It would probably not be necessary, as Turkey’s active entry into the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, which was frozen until the 44-day war in 2020, had significantly changed the strategic balance in the South Caucasus. It also helped Erdogan achieve a spectacular foreign policy success.

Baku has heavily upgraded its army over the past decade using revenue from oil and gas sales – around 70 percent with armaments from Israel and 30 percent from Turkey, according to the Armenian news website panorama.am. Since 2019, Ankara has provided the Azerbaijani Armed Forces with modern weapons systems, military training and intelligence information. In the 2020 war, the Bayraktar TB2 drone from the arms factory of Erdoğan’s son-in-law Berat Bayraktar proved to be a devastating “secret weapon” in use against Armenian tank and infantry units, as Armenia did not have adequate defense systems.

Türkiye is relying on an alliance with Israel in Nagorno-Karabakh

As in 2020, Turkish-made artillery systems and combat drones – equipped with electronic components from NATO countries – were used in the offensive last week. On the one hand, Turkey expects Azerbaijan’s victory and the incorporation of Nagorno-Karabakh into its territory to normalize relations with its historical enemy Armenia. And an opening of the border, which was previously closed out of consideration for Baku, and thus better access for trade with the Caucasus republics.

But Turkey also turned to Israel to coordinate the attack. Since the summer, Ankara has formed a three-way alliance with Israel and Azerbaijan, which had already proven itself during the 44-day war in autumn 2020, in which more than 6,000 people were killed. Weeks ago, the government in Baku asked Israel to increase the supply of drones, artillery shells, rocket launchers and intelligence equipment such as listening devices and cyber technology.

In July, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant visited Baku, where his counterpart Zakir Hasanov and the army leadership briefed him on the attack plans. After the meeting, Azeri cargo planes flew more than ten times to the Israeli airfield Uvda near Eilat, which is operated by the Israeli Air Force but is also suitable for civil aviation, and loaded the requested equipment. In return, Israel receives oil from Azerbaijan – and is allowed to use the country as a base for intelligence and cross-border operations against Iran.

Azerbaijan wants corridor through Armenia

On the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, Erdoğan discussed military developments in the South Caucasus with Benjamin Netanyahu. Since Mossad chief David Barnea’s visit to Turkey in February 2022, Turkish-Israeli security relations have returned to normal after years of tension.

On Monday, however, Erdoğan visited the Azerbaijani enclave of Nakhichevan together with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev – a highly provocative act against Armenia. Ankara is demanding that Yerevan create a 43-kilometer-long, extraterritorial road and rail corridor from Nakhchivan to Azerbaijan along the Iranian border across Armenia’s southern Syunik Province.

This would effectively cut Armenia off from its important economic partner Iran. Erdogan, for his part, wants to open up the area on the Caspian Sea and the Central Asian republics to the Turkish export economy. So far, Tehran has also vehemently rejected the project because it would mean losing its historic land connection to Armenia.

It is unclear whether Russia’s lack of commitment to defending Armenian interests is due to its weakening by the Ukraine war or whether there was collusion with Erdogan. Putin needs the north-south corridor via Azerbaijan to Iran to circumvent Western sanctions. Geopolitically, Azerbaijan’s lightning victory nevertheless means a significant loss of power for Russia in the South Caucasus. With Yossi Melman, Tel Aviv