Daedalic Entertainment, publishers of The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, has stated a patch for the game will be released tomorrow.

Ahead of the game’s release yesterday, a day one patch was added to address crashing issues with the PS5 version (a fix for which previously involved turning off hair animations). However, multiple reviewers – including our own Christian Donlan – have cited a number of issues that have made the game unplayable across all platforms.

“As you maybe already can imagine, we are aware of the feedback brought up by preview-testers,” reads a statement to Eurogamer from Daedalic. “Most of the issues mentioned, especially crashes, were concerning the console version of the game and we already patched the game accordingly.”

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum | Story Trailer

It continues: “Be assured that we are closely monitoring the launch period and are listening to your feedback. More details will be shared tomorrow once we have compiled all the information.” Eurogamer understands an update patch is being worked on.

Digital Foundry is already busy analyzing the game’s performance across all console platforms, but early indications – even with the day one patch – are far from positive.

On PlayStation 5, the day one patch has removed a number of visual effects in order to stabilize the frame rate. You can see the differences in the below shots.









The PS5 version before and after the day one patch.

Some further screenshots below on PS5 show frame rate dips no matter which visual mode is used. Performance mode is often under 60FPS, while Quality RT mode is under 40FPS.

















Gollum on PS5 in Performance and Quality RT modes.

Over on Xbox, it’s a poor situation on both Series X and S consoles. On Series X in Quality RT mode it waves above 30 FPS, while on Series S in Performance mode it’s sub 30 FPS.









Gollum on Xbox Series X and S.

Expect a more in-depth look from Digital Foundry in the coming days. PC performance won’t be tested, but will likely be similar to the console versions.

Until then, our Lord of the Rings: Gollum review is available to read now: “A strong sense of character is let down by poor controls, fiddly implementation, and bugs,” Donlan wrote.

“With the best will in the world, if you’re coming to this for the story, you’re settling down for fifteen hours of manoeuvring Gollum through the jagged, abstract landscape of Tolkien’s wastepaper basket.”