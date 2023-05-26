The federal government announced, this Thursday (25), some measures to lower the price of cars for the consumer.
The expectation is that the cheapest models will be below R$ 60 thousand, according to the National Association of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (Anfavea), according to the policy of each automaker.
The action will include the reduction of PIS, Cofins and IPI on vehicles, with market prices of up to R$ 120,000. The maximum discount would be 10.96% and the minimum 1.5%. Altogether, the list includes more than 30 models, with hatchback, sedan, SUV and pickup options.
In addition, the discounts will have three other pillars involved: social (cheaper cars), energy efficiency (which pollute less) and industrial density (with parts made in Brazil). The more a product meets these requirements, the greater the discount.
The initiative is under discussion at the Ministry of Finance. The folder will have 15 days to present the parameters used in the edition of a decree (to reduce the IPI) and a provisional measure (MP), to reduce PIS/Confins. Afterwards, it will be forwarded for approval by the National Congress.
Check below the models that can be cheaper with the size and price range:
Fiat Mobi: from BRL 68,990
Renault Kwid: from BRL 68,990
Peugeot 208: from BRL 69,990
Citroën C3: from BRL 72,990
Fiat Argo: from BRL 79,790
Renault Stepway: from BRL 79,990
Volkswagen Polo Track: from BRL 81,370
Hyundai HB20: from BRL 82,290
Chevrolet Onix: from BRL 84,390
Fiat Cronos: from BRL 84,790
Volkswagen Polo: from 86,390
Renault Logan: from BRL 89,560
Hyundai HB20S: from BRL 91,890
Volkswagen Saveiro: from BRL 94,490
Chevrolet Onix Plus: from BRL 96,390
Toyota Yaris: from BRL 97,990
Peugeot Partner Rapid: from BRL 98,781.10
Fiat Strada: from BRL 99,990
Citroën C4 Cactus: from BRL 100,990
Fiat Pulse: from BRL 100,990
Nissan Versa: from BRL 101,190
Peugeot 2008: from BRL 102,990
Chevrolet Spin: from BRL 103,990
Volkswagen Virtus: from BRL 104,390
Fiat Fiorino: from BRL 111,990
Nissan Kicks: from BRL 112,990
Renault Duster: from BRL 112,990
Renault Oroch: from BRL 115,900
Volkswagen T-Cross: from BRL 116,550
Hyundai Creta: from BRL 116,590
Chevrolet Montana: from R$ 118,690
Honda City Sedan: from BRL 118,700
