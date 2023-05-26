Mauro Balhessai

Mauro Balhessa – https://www.istoedinheiro.com.br/author/maurobalhessa/

05/26/2023 – 11:42 am

Share



The federal government announced, this Thursday (25), some measures to lower the price of cars for the consumer.

The expectation is that the cheapest models will be below R$ 60 thousand, according to the National Association of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (Anfavea), according to the policy of each automaker.

The action will include the reduction of PIS, Cofins and IPI on vehicles, with market prices of up to R$ 120,000. The maximum discount would be 10.96% and the minimum 1.5%. Altogether, the list includes more than 30 models, with hatchback, sedan, SUV and pickup options.

+ Anfavea: tax cuts could increase sales by up to 300,000 cars

+ MDIC corrects Alckmin: maximum discount for cars with exemptions can reach 10.96%

In addition, the discounts will have three other pillars involved: social (cheaper cars), energy efficiency (which pollute less) and industrial density (with parts made in Brazil). The more a product meets these requirements, the greater the discount.

The initiative is under discussion at the Ministry of Finance. The folder will have 15 days to present the parameters used in the edition of a decree (to reduce the IPI) and a provisional measure (MP), to reduce PIS/Confins. Afterwards, it will be forwarded for approval by the National Congress.

Check below the models that can be cheaper with the size and price range:

Fiat Mobi: from BRL 68,990

Renault Kwid: from BRL 68,990

Peugeot 208: from BRL 69,990

Citroën C3: from BRL 72,990

Fiat Argo: from BRL 79,790

Renault Stepway: from BRL 79,990

Volkswagen Polo Track: from BRL 81,370

Hyundai HB20: from BRL 82,290

Chevrolet Onix: from BRL 84,390

Fiat Cronos: from BRL 84,790

Volkswagen Polo: from 86,390

Renault Logan: from BRL 89,560

Hyundai HB20S: from BRL 91,890

Volkswagen Saveiro: from BRL 94,490

Chevrolet Onix Plus: from BRL 96,390

Toyota Yaris: from BRL 97,990

Peugeot Partner Rapid: from BRL 98,781.10

Fiat Strada: from BRL 99,990

Citroën C4 Cactus: from BRL 100,990

Fiat Pulse: from BRL 100,990

Nissan Versa: from BRL 101,190

Peugeot 2008: from BRL 102,990

Chevrolet Spin: from BRL 103,990

Volkswagen Virtus: from BRL 104,390

Fiat Fiorino: from BRL 111,990

Nissan Kicks: from BRL 112,990

Renault Duster: from BRL 112,990

Renault Oroch: from BRL 115,900

Volkswagen T-Cross: from BRL 116,550

Hyundai Creta: from BRL 116,590

Chevrolet Montana: from R$ 118,690

Honda City Sedan: from BRL 118,700























