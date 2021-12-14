Brasília, 14 – The rapporteur of BR do Mar, deputy Gurgel (PSL-RJ), reinstated in the opinion of the matter the resumption of the special tax regime for the port sector, known as Reporto (Tax Regime for Incentives to Modernization and Expansion of the Structure Port). The reactivation of benefit had been removed from the first report of the proposal, which faced a strong reaction from companies in the port sector.

The change in opinion takes place while the Ministry of Infrastructure moves to get government support for the resumption of Reporto, as revealed by Broadcast Politico, Grupo Estado’s real-time news system.

The Executive is divided on the matter due to the Ministry of Economy’s opposition to fiscal incentives.

In the new text, Gurgel says that the extension of the benefits granted to the regime, which ended at the end of 2020, to December 31, 2023, is “healthy” to reduce barriers in the acquisition of equipment for the ports.

“The growth and development of coastal shipping directly impact movement in ports, which will need to promote investments to keep up with the new demand”, said the deputy in the report filed on Tuesday, 14.

In an opinion presented last Friday, the 10th, the deputy wrote another impression about the resumption of the regime, more in line with the Ministry of Economy. In it, Gurgel stated that he could not maintain the resumption of Reporto because the measure would cause a “relevant fiscal impact”.

See too

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ Video: Driver leaves Tesla car on autopilot and sleeps on SP highway

+ Food stamps: understand what changes with new rules for benefit



+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship wreck in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ Discovered in Armenia most eastern aqueduct of the Roman Empire

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Lake Superior: the best freshwater wave in the world?