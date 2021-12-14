Genoa – The Fiom of Genoa will desert on Wednesday 15 December the visit of the CEO of Acciaierie d’Italia, Lucia Morselli, at the training center of the Cornigliano factory to present an advanced mechatronics course for the innovation of the steel industry, aimed at young people.

“The plan has already been illustrated in the factory – explains the RSU coordinator, Armando Palombo– obviously we want to give media coverage, a few hours after the presentation of the ‘fantasy’ plan illustrated yesterday at the Ministry of Economic Development “.

But the urgencies, for the union, are other. “If you don’t invest immediately, everything will be closed in Genoa in two years “. For this reason, in conjunction with the meeting, Fiom announces a noisy and colorful leaflet, outside the training school. “No more catwalks, now investments“, reads the leaflet, which will present a list of the problems to be solved in the factory:” Chronic lack of spare parts, tin cycle in precarious conditions, lack of internal buses, heating out of use in offices, but above all continuous use of layoffs ordinary with a boom in the steel market “.

It deals with. for Fiom, of a partial list of the problems of a plant in which investments have been lacking for too many years: “We need everything except media operations. So you can’t go on: ten-year plans are presented for Taranto and Cornigliano is left to die, with the complicity of the government and those who support them, be they yellow, green, red or black. Now stop. No more catwalks and chatter, we need investments “.