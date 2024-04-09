Home page World

From: Moritz Bletzinger

Four holidaymakers from Italy were arrested by the National Police in Mallorca on Sunday morning (April 7th). © Policia Nacional

Four tourists are said to have raped a young woman in a holiday apartment on Playa de Palma. Police arrest four men in Mallorca.

Palma de Mallorca – The terrible act is said to have taken place on the picturesque Paseo Marítim promenade. According to the police, a vacationer from Italy met a young Brazilian woman in a bar there. They are said to have gotten along well and decided to go to his holiday apartment on Playa de Palma around 5 a.m.

Suspected gang rape in Mallorca: Young woman describes crime at Ballermann

There, consensual intercourse took place between the two, but then the night at the Ballermann took a terrible turn for the young woman. She told police that the man's friends came into the room, held her down and took turns abusing her.

One of them forced her to perform oral sex, another kissed her and touched her inappropriately. The fourth is said to have done nothing but watched idly – also a criminal offense in Spain.

Arrested on the way to the airport: four Mallorca holidaymakers in custody

The Brazilian was then able to escape and unnoticed grabbed the ID card of a suspected perpetrator. She immediately went to the police. Shortly afterwards, on Sunday morning (April 7th), the National Police arrested all four Italian holidaymakers. And that at the last second: They were apparently already on their way to the airport.

On Tuesday morning, the men appeared before an examining judge, who ordered them into custody. The presumption of innocence still applies to them.

The young woman's descriptions show frightening parallels to the alleged gang rape last July. At that time, a group of German vacationers is said to have abused a young German woman in a hotel on Ballermann. The suspects are still in custody today. (moe)