New offer arrives at Cruz Azul for Iván Morales

One of Cruz Azul’s priorities for the start of the Liga MX Clausura 2023 tournament is the hiring of a guaranteed striker. La Maquina Celeste currently has Gonzalo Carneiro, Michael Estrada and Iván Morales, but none of the three has managed to become a goalscorer with a good performance.
According to the most recent reports, the board would give Carneiro and Estrada a second chance in the next tournament, but the Chilean would not suffer the same fate. ”El Tanque’ has not been able to have an impact with the La Noria team in a year and the cement board is already looking for a way out to free up a foreign position and bring in an element in that position.
A few days ago the possibility of Iván Morales reaching the Emmen of the Eredivisie sounded strong, but so far this information has not been corroborated. In this context, another club would have emerged interested in hiring the young Chilean striker.
According to a report by reporter Adrián Esparza Oteo, from the TUDN network, a Chilean club is interested in repatriating Morales for the following semester. The journalist did not reveal which squad is interested in taking over the services of the ‘Tanque’.
It has transpired that Colo Colo could be one of the clubs that would bid to take Morales. The 23-year-old striker played just 837 minutes in 27 games with the Celeste Machine and was only able to score one goal and provide two assists.
#offer #arrives #Cruz #Azul #Iván #Morales
Leave a Reply