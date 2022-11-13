The Boeing B-17E bomber, a model similar to the one that suffered the accident in Dallas. 🇧🇷 Photo: Disclosure / US Air Force

An aerial presentation with historic military aircraft ended in tragedy this Saturday afternoon in Dallas, United States. A Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress bomber and a Bell P-63 Kingcobra fighter, planes used by the US Air Force during World War II, collided in midair🇧🇷 Both planes crashed, and there was an explosion. Six people died.

The deaths were confirmed by Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins. On his twitter account he reported, “According to our Dallas County coroner, there are a total of 6 deaths in yesterday’s ‘Wings over Dallas’ air show incident. Authorities will continue to work today. [13 de novembro] in the investigation and identification of deaths”.

The accident occurred around 1:20 pm local time – 4:20 pm ET – during the Commemorative Air Force Wings (CAF) Over Dallas show. CAF is a group founded with the aim of preserving WWII-era combat aircraft. In a statement on its official websiteCAF said it is working with local authorities and the Federal Aviation Administration to investigate the causes of the collision.

At a news conference, Hank Coates, director of CAF, said the B-17 is usually flown by five people, and the fighter by just one pilot. However, he did not say whether this was the number of crew members of the aircraft involved in the collision. On his Twitter account, the mayor of Dallas confirmed information from local firefighters that no person on the ground was injured by the wreckage of the aircraft.