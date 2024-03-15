Nissan presented the Model Year 2025 of GT-R R35 for the Japanese market, probably thelatest version with combustion engine. It will be produced in a limited series and available from June. Equipped with a 3.8 liter twin-turbo V6six-speed dual-clutch transmission and all-wheel drive, the GT-R delivers power of 570 HP (600 HP for the Nismo and Track Edition versions) e 633 Nm of maximum torque.

New Nissan GT-R features

The MY25 GT-R features few aesthetic changes, but includes mechanical changes limited to the models Premium Edition T-spec And Track Edition.

Nissan GT-R Nismo 2025

The powertrain of these super sporty models has been improved with components such as piston rings, connecting rods and crankshafts from Nismo Special Editionreducing turbo lag and improving engine response.

Nissan GT-R 2025 mechanics, engine

Additionally, both models feature a golden plate in the engine compartment with chassis and model number, along with an aluminum nameplate with the name of the responsible mechanic of engine assembly. Exclusively for the Premium Edition, a leather interior color called Blue Heaven.

The plate with the name of the responsible mechanic

Price

In Japan the Premium Edition T-Spec of the GT-R costs 20,350,000 yen, equivalent to just over 125,000 euroswhile the Track Edition has a price of 22,891,000 yen, approximately 140,000 euros. Orders are already open, but Nissan has not specified the number of examples that will be produced, warning that due to the limited production some orders may not be accepted.

The 2025 GT-R may be the last with such an aggressive rear exhaust

This suggests that this version of the R35 it could be the last, waiting for the totally electric heir. The characteristics of the EV heir were anticipated by Hyper Force concept.

Photo Nissan GT-R 2025

