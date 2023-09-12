In recent weeks, madness has broken out in terms of rumors about new consoles, specifically about the future that is coming for Nintendo, since it has been mentioned that the most prestigious press has already been able to see the Switch 2 first hand in Gamescom 2023. However, this is not all the data, as there are also hardware construction issues.

The information has been released by Digital Foundryspecifying that in the end the data was released NVIDIA and a much more powerful graphics card would not necessarily be the company’s goal. Even so, the rumors of integrating a Nvidia T239 SoC They would be correct for implementation in the console that would remain hybrid.

There was also talk of the demonstration of Zelda: Breath of the Wild running at 60 frames and 4K, so it would eventually move to that resolution in all future games from the company. Likewise, the technical test with The Matrix would be real and that means that the implementation of Unreal Engine It will be possible, being able to run games that have the corresponding engine.

Even NVIDIA wants many of the games to have the ability to implement ray tracing, it would also come with DLSS, a technology that is already very normal in the company’s graphics cards. The issue of backward compatibility is something that hasn’t been talked about yet, so in the end it’s a toss-up until the console is finally revealed.

We will have to wait for Nintendo say something about it, whether it be a live show or a trailer as happened with the first switch.

Editor’s note: Little by little the information about the new console is emerging and that excites me quite a bit. I like Switch, but it would be amazing to move on to what’s next and continue being a trend in laptops.