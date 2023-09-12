Sega has announced the official date ofRGG Summit Fall 2023or the periodic appointment with the event dedicated to the Ryu Ga Gotoku series, known in the West as Yakuza and now as Like a Dragon: the September 20th we will therefore have more in-depth information on Like a Dragon Gaiden and Infinite Wealthas well as possible other new features.

The RGG Summit Fall 2023 will therefore be held on September 20th at 12:00 in Japan, corresponding to 5:00 in the morning in our area, so technically it will still be summer when it airs, despite it being the autumn event.

These little things aside, the presentation will be broadcast in direct on YouTube and represents an unmissable event for all fans of the famous Sega series.