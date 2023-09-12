Sega has announced the official date ofRGG Summit Fall 2023or the periodic appointment with the event dedicated to the Ryu Ga Gotoku series, known in the West as Yakuza and now as Like a Dragon: the September 20th we will therefore have more in-depth information on Like a Dragon Gaiden and Infinite Wealthas well as possible other new features.
The RGG Summit Fall 2023 will therefore be held on September 20th at 12:00 in Japan, corresponding to 5:00 in the morning in our area, so technically it will still be summer when it airs, despite it being the autumn event.
These little things aside, the presentation will be broadcast in direct on YouTube and represents an unmissable event for all fans of the famous Sega series.
The contents of the RGG Summit Fall 2023
The RGG Summit Fall 2023 will obviously focus on Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name and Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, i two chapters coming soon in the next period, and there will hardly be much room for anything else, considering the already extraordinary situation of two games of this caliber being carried out almost simultaneously.
In any case, it is not excluded that further news may emerge, pending official information. Recall that Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name has the release date set for November 9, 2023 on PC, PlayStation and Xbox, while Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth is scheduled for early 2024, still without a precise date.
As we have seen in recent days, Like A Dragon Gaiden contains fully playable Daytona USA 2 and Fighting Vipers 2, to know it better we refer you to our recent one tested by Gamescom 2023.
