At the end of last year, after all the rumors Warner Bros. finally revealed MultiVersus, his fighting game free-to-play that will be coming into our hands at some point this year. Since then we have not had any information about it, but thanks to a recent leak, we already have a better idea of ​​​​how it will play.

The gameplay in question is available at VK Videoand shows us about five minutes of fights between different characters, Batman included. Technical tests of the game have been going on behind closed doors for months now, and those black lines you see in the video were probably placed there to remove watermarks that reveal the identity of whoever leaked it.

Of course, MultiVersus shares many similarities with Super Smash Bros Ultimate and the recently released Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, although it also has its own differentiating elements beyond the character roster. We still don’t know when this game will hit the market, but considering that several months have passed since we heard anything about it, it shouldn’t be long before Warner Bros. have more news to share.

Publisher’s note: The truth is that for a free-to-play game, it doesn’t look bad at all. Yes, there are still many details to fine-tune but I think its development is on the right track and I think it won’t be long before they tell us when we will be able to play it.

Via: V.K.