Saturday, April 9, 2022
BetPlay Cup: this is how the keys to the round of 16 were drawn

April 8, 2022
Jaguars vs. millionaires

Jaguars vs. Millionaires, one of the pairings.

Photo:

Dimayor – Vizzor Image

Jaguars vs. Millionaires, one of the pairings.

Junior vs. Santa Fe and Atletico Nacional vs. Once Caldas are two of the great clashes.

This Friday, after the resounding victory of Santa Fe against Deportivo Pasto in El Campín, the keys to the round of 16 matches of the 2022 BetPlay Cup were drawn.

For the definition of the pairings, two main groups were arranged with the participating clubs. The first, with the seven winners of phase III. The second, with the eight clubs that qualified for international tournaments.

“The keys will be played by direct elimination in round-trip matches, where the winning clubs of Phase III will be local -in the second leg-. The matches will be played between April 20 and May 11,” reported Dimayor.

(It may interest you: Mascot of the Women’s Copa América is ‘offensive’: Director of the IDRD).

This is how the crosses were

Santa Fe
Photo:

Hector Fabio Zamora / THE TIME

Key A: America de Cali vs Union Magdalena
Key B: Deportivo Cali vs Fortaleza CEIF
C-key: Independiente Medellin vs Tigres FC
Key D: Atletico Nacional vs Once Caldas
E-key: Junior FC vs. Independiente Santa Fe
F-key: Deportes Tolima vs To be defined (Golden Eagles/Deportivo Pereira)
G-key: Millonarios FC vs Jaguares FC
H-key: Equity vs Atletico Bucaramanga

(Also: Egan Bernal: emotional photo shows how his father protects him on the road).The match between Deportivo Pereira and Águilas Doradas will be played on April 14 at 7:30 p.m.

SPORTS

