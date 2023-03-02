Diana Quijano arrived at “Al fondo hay sitio” 10, chapter 167 in the role of Eva. The woman met Don Gilberto in the bodeguita and the patriarch of the family gonzales was delighted with his presence, for which reason the fans believe that the lady will be his new love and, incidentally, the replacement of the deceased Doña Nelly. However, beyond the implications that this character may have in the América Televisión series, thousands of viewers wonder about the actress who plays him, since her face becomes very familiar.

Don Gilberto was shocked when he saw Eva in the last chapter of “Al fondo hay sitio”. Photo: Composition LR/America TV

“In the background there is room”: who is Diana Quijano?

Born April 12, 1962, Diana Quijano Valdivieso She started her modeling career when she was only 16 years old. At that age, little by little she was approaching TV with small appearances in advertisements and publicity spots. Her rise to fame had a huge peak in 2005, when she was signed as an actress by Telemundo.

Since then, the artist has had an outstanding participation in different programs, movies and plays. However, her career came to a brief halt in June 2022 when she went public that she had breast cancer. At that time, her health condition made headlines in the press, as it was not only a dangerous tumor that threatened her life, but also her economic status.

Erika Schaefer, former Mrs. Peru and businesswoman, together with the Queen of Peru Foundation, sought public support to pay for the treatment of the interpreter. Fortunately, quijano was able to get out of this situation: “Thanks to life I am fine, thanks to the fact that I reacted quickly and sought help from youin the doctors and in my spirit, which after receiving the news quickly began to act and not falter, ”he wrote on his Instagram.

Diana Quijano suffered breast cancer, but managed to get out of the situation. Photo: Instagram

Diana Quijano and career before “In the background there is room”

Now many will know more than Diana Quijano after his arrival at “At the bottom there is room” as Eve. However, her career as an actress consists of recognized local and international successes. Although she had ties to Telemundo, the actress has participated in famous productions for television houses such as Snail, RCN, Televisa, MTV Latin America and more.

When he settled in Mexico, he had great popularity with novels like “Love’s Secret” and “Wild cat”. Likewise, many can recognize her by her time in “Victory”, the novel with Victoria Ruffo in which she played Camila, a woman with cancer. As if it were a bitter irony of life.

According to his list of credits on IMDb, Quijano has also been the star of programs such as “Bella calamidades”, “Sin vergünda”, “Prsionera”, “La venganza”, among others.