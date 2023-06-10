The area is the first place to start the executive phase. Cardinale wants to start and finish by 2029

In 2029 Rafa Leao would celebrate the Rossoneri’s tenth anniversary. Stefano Pioli would get on the podium of the most present coaches in the club’s history, together with Ancelotti and Nereo Rocco. Fans could instead enter the club’s new stadium: it’s not fantasy football, nor fantasy construction.

Milan wants its own plant and is working for the future: yesterday there was a new meeting between the managers of Caa Icon, company consultants who are experts in the field, and the representatives of the Municipality of San Donato Milanese. An encounter that is not decisive, but which marks another step in the long journey: there have been others in the past, and a piece of the road has been covered, and still others will be needed to reach their destination. Meanwhile, however, the club continues to move. And he has now chosen to do it in full autonomy, separating his own path from that of Inter. See also LIVE The slow motion of Inter-Juve: Kostic keeps Dimarco in the game. Bremer, no yellow

where and when — The club is increasingly determined to choose the San Francesco area (in the Milanese hinterland, south-east of the city center) to build its new stadium: it is the priority in Gerry Cardinale’s business. An investment on which he is ready to commit one billion euros. The effort that he requires is equally enormous. Hundreds, if not thousands, of pages of contracts, attachments, articles. An administrative process that could last a couple of years, before entering the actual executive phase. In the last meeting, Milan reaffirmed their will, the Municipality said it was fascinated by the idea. He would support the club, although a real feasibility study will be needed first. Now it’s San Donato that has to answer: Milan has already moved into its “area”. Appreciated for its position, it is also decisive for its commercial implications: it would be the gate to the city, the first large building seen by those arriving in Milan from the south. A crucial visibility for attracting sponsors: if one of them wanted to name the stadium, strategy adopted by Allianz in Munich, would enjoy a huge return. Still on the subject of geographical coordination, San Donato, and the San Francesco area in particular, would have direct access to the ring road and the possibility of reaching the stadium also by underground and railway. See also Milan and Calhanoglu in the heart, thus the Kessie-Inter operation becomes possible

San Donato pulled away from Sesto (which didn’t leave the scene anyway) also for another reason: the times. The ability to move from theory to practice more quickly is a plus that makes the difference. Milan wants its new stadium for 2028, at the latest in 2029. Other advantages: the area already has a sporting use and is private. Even if there is no lack of opposing voices from local associations and groups. Another “against”, the size (22.5 hectares): would limit the commercial activities connected to the new stadium which in the original project still have a significant specific weight.

receipts for Milan — In any case, the focus remains on the stadium. Beautiful, modern, multifunctional. There are direct examples of reference, in addition to the Allianz Arena in Munich, owned by Bayern: the home of the Yankees in New York, that of Dallas and Cleveland. All systems that Cardinale and his team helped to create. In Milan, the project is followed together with the president Paolo Scaroni and the CEO. Furlani. New, full and always alive stadiums are fundamental to the development idea of ​​RedBird’s number one. Not only football, but also entertainment: the spotlights must not be turned off at the end of the match but rather illuminate other events. May they attract supporters, fans, families. An American vision of sport, which can generate further profits. Also in terms of television rights to be sold abroad. A circle that would attract new business partners. For new collections, all to be reinvested in Milan. Because it’s still about building: this time, an ever stronger team. See also The seven national teams that can qualify for the Qatar 2022 World Cup in the coming days

