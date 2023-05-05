At least eight people were killed and 13 wounded in a shooting in a town near Belgrade late on Thursday. Another such mass killing occurred in Serbia on Wednesday at a school in the capital. Serbian teachers’ unions announced protests and strikes to demand changes in the school system.

This Thursday, May 4, the attacker in the new shooting shot at people near the town of Mladenovac, some 50 kilometers south of the capital, before fleeing. According to local media, at least eight people died and 13 were injured.

The suspect, a 21-year-old man, fired from a moving vehicle. The police would be looking for the attacker. More information is expected about this new act of violence by firearm from the authorities.

Serbian Interior Minister Bratislav Gasic called the shooting a “terrorist act”.

Several forensics carry out their investigative work on a road near Malo Orasje, on May 5, 2023. © Antonio Bronic / Reuters

Second mass shooting in two days

On Wednesday, a 13-year-old boy used his father’s guns in a shooting at a Belgrade school. Eight of his classmates and a school guard died.

The authorities reported that it was a premeditated attack and that the suspect had a list of the victims he wanted to attack.

The authorities reported that the student was arrested after having confessed what happened. An investigation was opened to clarify the motives for the attack.

The boy apparently had the code to his father’s safe and took two handguns from the safe along with the bullets, police said Wednesday.

A mourner lights a candle at a makeshift memorial a day after a deadly shooting at a Belgrade school, in Flower Square, near the Serbian Orthodox Church, in Zagreb, on May 4, 2023. © Denis LOVROVIC / AFP

This Thursday, dozens of Serbian students paid tribute to their murdered classmates. Students filled the streets around the school in the center of Belgrade. Thousands of people also laid flowers, lit candles and left toys in memory of the murdered children.

The attack shocked the Balkan country, unaccustomed to this type of mass murder. Although many weapons from the wars of the 1990s are in circulation, mass shootings remain extremely rare.

Serbian teachers’ unions announced protests and strikes to demand change and warn of a crisis in the school system. A debate has also been opened on the general state of the nation after decades of crises and conflicts and a state of permanent insecurity and instability.

With AP and EFE