Singer Ed Sheeran rented a penthouse in New York for $ 36,000 a month

British singer Ed Sheeran rented a luxurious penthouse in New York. The new housing of the musician costs 36 thousand dollars a month (about 2.8 million rubles), reports The Wall Street Journal.

The penthouse is located on the top floor of a building in the most populated borough of Brooklyn. According to the publication, Sheeran signed a lease at the end of February. Actor Matt Damon and stand-up comedian Amy Schumer own housing in the same building.

The area of ​​the penthouse is approximately 300 square meters. It has four bedrooms and a living room adjacent to the kitchen. The accommodation comes with a private rooftop terrace with dining and grilling. The owner’s name is unknown. The property last sold in 2018 for $6.01 million.

Previously, model Julia Fox bought a townhouse in New York at a discount, paying $2.9 million for it instead of the $3.65 million originally requested by the owner. The 436-square-meter house is located in the Harlem area and has seven bedrooms and five bathrooms inside.